ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Sells 66 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $347.47. 35,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,763. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.73. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.23.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.46.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.