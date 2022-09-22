ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Sells 36,057 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,057 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 6.9% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $33,368,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,228,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,206,000 after purchasing an additional 390,111 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $21,129,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $13,343,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $11,522,000.

FTCS stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.66. 12,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,719. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $85.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.46.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

