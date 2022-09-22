ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF comprises about 1.1% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 856,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,552,000 after buying an additional 163,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 138,071 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 64,306 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 127.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 75,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYF traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,165. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.