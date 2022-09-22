Ford Financial Group LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUC. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 269,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 182,638 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,198,000. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 188,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 109,599 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,024,000. 46.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $16.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

