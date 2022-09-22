Ford Financial Group LLC Sells 9,892 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ford Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $205.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.96 and a 200-day moving average of $220.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

