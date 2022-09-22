Ford Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,249 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 0.9% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTL opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.99. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $43.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

