Ford Financial Group LLC Has $992,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ford Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $62.49 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 280.19%.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.