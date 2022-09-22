Ford Financial Group LLC Has $476,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Ford Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,882,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 15,912 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after buying an additional 51,568 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 49,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $45.71 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $64.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75.

