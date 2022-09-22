Ford Financial Group LLC Has $27.14 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 737,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 11.0% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $27,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 60,152,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,378,000 after acquiring an additional 827,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448,815 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,373,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,091,000 after purchasing an additional 778,736 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,573,000 after purchasing an additional 748,684 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,804,000 after purchasing an additional 758,824 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $36.37 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.25.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

