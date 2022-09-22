Ford Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ford Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 21.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after acquiring an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 67.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 79.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

PayPal Stock Down 0.4 %

PYPL opened at $90.85 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $279.95. The stock has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.