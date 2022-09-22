Ford Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ford Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,765,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,256,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,161,000 after acquiring an additional 282,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,663,000 after acquiring an additional 277,978 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

IWS opened at $102.67 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.36 and a 52-week high of $124.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

