Ford Financial Group LLC Acquires 14,013 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 149.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 359,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,440,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,618,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SPIB stock opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82.

