Font (FONT) Trading Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days

Font (FONT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Font coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000814 BTC on popular exchanges. Font has a total market cap of $73,234.92 and $249.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Font has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00128590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005417 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 56% against the dollar and now trades at $99.50 or 0.00538939 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00898656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Font Profile

Font’s launch date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Font is font.community.

Buying and Selling Font

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars.

