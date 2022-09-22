Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.96

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.96 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 10598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,549,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,360,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 239,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $5,175,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 222.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

