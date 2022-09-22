Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of FSI opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

