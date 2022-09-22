Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 2,221 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $227,508,000. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.21. The company had a trading volume of 148,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,731. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

