Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.26-$4.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion. Five Below also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.19 EPS.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $4.10 on Thursday, hitting $131.27. 32,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,823. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $221.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Five Below to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.89.

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 108.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 54.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 793.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More

