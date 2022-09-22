First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 17th

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0695 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:FCT opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $13.07.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
