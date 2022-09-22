First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 17th

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0695 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FCT opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $13.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 43,244 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 100.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 442,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 221,853 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 63.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 110.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.