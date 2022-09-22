First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FPF opened at $17.77 on Thursday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Scott T. Fleming bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $135,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 765,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 73.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 227,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 96,306 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

