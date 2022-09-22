First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,425 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 2.1% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Walmart were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Walmart by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.77. 496,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,160,636. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.52.
) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.
WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
