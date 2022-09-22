First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Bought by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,164,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,995 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,536,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 127.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 740,867 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 118.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,006,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 546,230 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 458,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 0.7 %

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

AG opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $14.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.0061 dividend. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.26%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

