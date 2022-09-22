First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

First Internet Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

INBK stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The company has a market cap of $339.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,728,000 after acquiring an additional 21,431 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INBK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

