First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$19.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.50.
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FCXXF opened at $11.91 on Monday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58.
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.
