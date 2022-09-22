First Bancorp Inc ME Takes $234,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,778,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Booking by 320.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,550.37.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $80.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,725.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,930. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,924.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,039.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,669.34 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

