First Bancorp Inc ME Sells 449 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Bancorp Inc ME lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.54. 2,232,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,493,806. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average is $66.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

