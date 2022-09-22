First Bancorp Inc ME Sells 1,285 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

First Bancorp Inc ME trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 669.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOOV traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,015. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.79 and a 200 day moving average of $141.57. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.39 and a one year high of $155.00.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.