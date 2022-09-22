First Bancorp Inc ME Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $7.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.72 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.41 and a 200-day moving average of $185.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.71.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

