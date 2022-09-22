FintruX Network (FTX) Price Hits $0.0040

FintruX Network (FTX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $376,039.27 and approximately $164.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005418 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,461.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00062407 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011191 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005416 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00063588 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FintruX Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.