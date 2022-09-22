Fintel Plc (FNTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Fintel Stock Performance

Shares of Fintel stock opened at GBX 183.41 ($2.22) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 188.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 200.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £189.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,093.75. Fintel has a 12 month low of GBX 169 ($2.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 240 ($2.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insider Activity

In other Fintel news, insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £8,850 ($10,693.57). In other news, insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £8,850 ($10,693.57). Also, insider Neil Martin Stevens acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £48,750 ($58,905.27). Insiders have acquired 47,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,168,980 in the last ninety days.

About Fintel

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

