Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $95.45. 5,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,045. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.78 and a fifty-two week high of $138.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.50.

