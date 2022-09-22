Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,416 shares during the period. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates accounts for approximately 2.8% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 524,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,362,000 after buying an additional 213,618 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 572.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 90,178 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter valued at $3,262,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 13,136.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 477,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 53,143 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDRR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,386. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $46.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29.

