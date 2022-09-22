Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,189 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 56,894 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,262,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 556,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $315,522,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the software company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $286.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.22 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $391.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Barclays cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

