Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 242,655 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 316,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 242,655 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $17,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Fortive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,483,000 after acquiring an additional 90,909 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

NYSE:FTV opened at $62.22 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

