Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $296.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $281.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $13,773,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,161,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,274,490,634.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 543,125 shares of company stock worth $178,307,801. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.19.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

