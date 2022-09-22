Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $26.92 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $26,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $24,497,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after buying an additional 18,459 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RTX opened at $84.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.67. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $124.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.