Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $23.92 Million Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 927,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,935 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Coterra Energy worth $23,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.87.

CTRA opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.06.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

