Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $36,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $243,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.5% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.2% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 21.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

PM stock opened at $96.42 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $149.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

