Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $20,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 3,761.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $87.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.95. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.