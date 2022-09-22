Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 23,301 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 490,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial accounts for about 1.1% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $29,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 60.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 147.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,715 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $1,659,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 10.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 144,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 160.8% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 15,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Voya Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE VOYA opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average of $63.17. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

Voya Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.