FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.50 billion-$24.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.86 billion. FedEx also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $3.44-$3.44 EPS.

FDX traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $154.38. 384,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx has a 12 month low of $153.25 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.30.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

