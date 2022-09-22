FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 1.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank grew its position in FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in FedEx by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.63. The company had a trading volume of 112,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,204. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $153.25 and a 12-month high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.