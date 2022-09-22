Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) CEO Paul A. Pittman Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $14,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,259,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,663,770. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:FPI opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $771.06 million, a PE ratio of 1,420.00 and a beta of 0.72. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FPI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

