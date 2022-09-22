Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $87.38

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $87.38 and last traded at $87.57, with a volume of 2864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPD. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average of $102.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 383.1% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 48,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after buying an additional 573,030 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 7,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

