Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Trading Down 2.8%

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 3,230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 100,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Separately, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Excelsior Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Excelsior Mining Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25.

Excelsior Mining Company Profile

Excelsior Mining ( TSE:MIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($1.74) million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper oxide and sulfide mineralization with associated molybdenum. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

