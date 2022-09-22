Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:EVK opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.10 and a beta of -0.38. Ever-Glory International Group has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

