Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Ever-Glory International Group Stock Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ:EVK opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.10 and a beta of -0.38. Ever-Glory International Group has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34.
About Ever-Glory International Group
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ever-Glory International Group (EVK)
