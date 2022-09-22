Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 132 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.06.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.