Evanesco Network (EVA) Hits One Day Volume of $58,954.00

Evanesco Network (EVA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Evanesco Network has a market cap of $215,562.00 and approximately $58,954.00 worth of Evanesco Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Evanesco Network has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Evanesco Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010928 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Evanesco Network

Evanesco Network’s genesis date was December 23rd, 2021. Evanesco Network’s total supply is 185,000,000 coins. Evanesco Network’s official website is www.evanesco.org. Evanesco Network’s official Twitter account is @evanescoio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evanesco Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EVA is a financial protocol platform in the Web3 ecology that combines Layer0 network infrastructure and privacycomputing framework. Based on the double-layer consensus mechanism, EVA not only provides a decentralized, flexible and secure network infrastructure for the cryptocurrency ecology, but also support the scalable and efficient protection of private assets for smart contracts. It provide safe, reliable and efficient network access and encrypted financial services for the Web3.0 application and DeFi ecology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evanesco Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evanesco Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evanesco Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

