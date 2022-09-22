EthereumMax (EMAX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.21 Million

EthereumMax (EMAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One EthereumMax coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EthereumMax has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. EthereumMax has a market capitalization of $9.21 million and $8,844.00 worth of EthereumMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010993 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

EthereumMax Coin Profile

EthereumMax launched on May 12th, 2021. EthereumMax’s total supply is 2,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EthereumMax is https://reddit.com/r/EthereumMax. EthereumMax’s official Twitter account is @ethereum_max and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EthereumMax is www.ethereummax.org.

Buying and Selling EthereumMax

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumMax is an expansion of the Ethereum ecosystem. $eMax is a decentralized financial cryptocurrency hosted on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to provide a secured approach to managing digital assets and providing instant access to rewards for holders.The token was built with a vision to strengthen the existing systems while adding secondary benefits that redistributes 2% of all transactions to existing holders. This will supply investors with an increase of $eMax in their wallets with each transaction.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumMax directly using US dollars.

