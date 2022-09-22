Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Cap Hits $3.87 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $28.28 or 0.00148437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and approximately $1.03 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,050.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025484 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00278191 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.43 or 0.00737142 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000951 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00256614 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,001,211 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is www.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
