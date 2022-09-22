ETHA Lend (ETHA) Price Tops $0.0147

ETHA Lend (ETHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. One ETHA Lend coin can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ETHA Lend has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. ETHA Lend has a market cap of $137,191.66 and $210,274.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00128669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005397 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00544987 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00894773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ETHA Lend Profile

ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ETHA Lend Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHA Lend directly using U.S. dollars.

